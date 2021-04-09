© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Igrejas vazias - Do jeito que o partido comunista chinês deseja
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • April 09, 2021
_*"POR CAUSA DESTES VAGABUNDOS POLÍTICOS, O BRASIL VAI SER UM PAÍS COMUNISTA. DEUS QUEIRA QUE A GENTE FAÇA ALGUMA COISA. NA VENEZUELA TEMOS PAÍS DE FAMÍLIA SENDO TORTURADOS E OBRIGADOS A COMEREM AS PÁGINAS DA BÍBLIA. NA BOLÍVIA, VAI SER PROIBIDO EVANGELIZAR. E VEMOS ESTE BANDO DE ESQUERDISTA VAGABUNDOS, BATENDO PALMAS PRA ESTAS CORJAS. É POR ISSO QUE AS IGREJAS ESTÃO DESTE JEITO: VAZIAS. DO JEITO QUE O PARTIDO COMUNISTA CHINÊS DESEJA. E NÓS, PADRES, BISPO, PASTORES DE IGREJA VAMOS CONTINUAR COM A BOCA FECHADA? VOCÊS VÃO VER DAQUI A DEZ ANOS. AQUI NA IGREJA TEM COVID, MAS NÓS ÔNIBUS LOTADOS NÃO TEM,"* FALOU O PADRE INDIGNADO COM A ATUAL SITUAÇÃO DAS NOSSAS IGREJAS._
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.