Would you like to play a game? The only way to win is not to play - War Games 1983





All the way back in 1983 we were told the truth about the coming of computer based gaming - "A strange game in which the only winning move is not to play". Modern gaming enables programming of the human mind on a level never before seen and the military is all over it.





Episode 107 - May 2018





