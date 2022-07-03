Harbingers to the new world order: the unseen war on you!

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Credits to pastor Craig from the Seventh-Day Christians Church. His website is www.SDCministries.org. His main channel is SDCMinistries: https://www.youtube.com/c/1SDCMINISTRIES





For many years there has been a massive war pushed on the human race. Unseen forces are controlling evil people to further their agenda to depopulate the planet and kill all life as soon as possible. From our food, to the air, to the water, to the movie industry, other sources of entertainment, to the American Medical Association, to the US government and to the one world false religious system, they are all working together under one united evil force that has waged an "Unseen War" to further their New World Order agenda. This video will show and prove what is going on and how we need to prepare for the coming New World Order Government system and false religious system of worship.





Satan, the father of lies and enemy of God, knows his time is short as prophetic signs point the imminent glorious return of the Son of God and Saviour of the human race, Jesus the Christ. Satan is using the Antichrist pope and a myriad of secret societies including the Illuminati, government organizations and Jesuit co-agitators including Alex Jones to control, manipulate and decrease the world's population through triggered disasters, staged false flag attacks and other fear-mongering tactics to suppress individual rights and create a one world government with the antichrist pope leading the charge.





As the false messiah, satan will come in the flesh and masquerade himself as Christ to a deceived world, which has rejected the Christ of the Bible and His Law of love, His holy ten commandments. However, this false messiah will not be able to deceive the elect of God as well as countless others, who will come to the knowledge of the truth, in these end times. The false messiah will enforce, through the antichrist pope, the observance of SUNday, the venerable day of the sun, and make billions disobey their Creator by rejected God’s 7th day Sabbath commandment.





Sunday worship will be the enforced mark of the Vatican beast, the prophesied first beast of Revelation 13 and its Babylonian Roman Catholic church, the prophesied whore of Babylon in Revelation 17.



This is what the Vatican beast has to say about its mark:





"Sunday is our MARK of our authority [...] The church is above the Bible, and this transference of Sabbath observance is proof of that fact". — Catholic Record of London, Ontario. Sept. 1, 1923.





Those who accept Sunday rather than the commanded 7th day Sabbath of God will pay a miserable price for disobeying an offended God. The seven plagues of the Most High will soon fall upon those who will take the mark of the beast (Sunday rest and worship) -- rather than observing the commandments of the Most High including the 7th day Sabbath commandment (Exodus 20:8-11) - and their fate will be an unpleasant one, as mentioned in Revelation 14:9-10.









Soon, every man, woman and child will have to make a very important decision that will alter the fate: either embrace Christ and His commandments including the 7th day Sabbath commandment or obeying the satan-inspired beasts of Revelation 13, the Vatican and the United States with their one world government and false religious system.





In Revelation 14:12 and Revelation 22:14, those who will receive eternal life in Christ's kingdom are identified as the saints who keep the commandments of God and have the faith of Christ. In contrast, those who willingly reject God's commandments, including the 7th day Sabbath commandment, will die for their disobedience since the wages of sin is death (Romans 6:23).





Make the right choice: choose Christ, put your faith and trust in the Son of God, keep His holy ten commandments through the Holy Spirit (Exodus 20:1-17) and Christ will reward you, as a gift, with eternal life in His everlasting kingdom of love, peace and joy.





You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/



For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].