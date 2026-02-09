Democrats Are Going to Shut Down the Government Over ICE and Republicans Must Not Budge

The funding for DHS ends this week if a deal is not made beforehand. At this point, it appears there will be no deal, so Republicans have a choice: They can cave to demands that would declaw or even eliminate ICE, they could allow the shutdown to proceed until the Democrats cave, or they can end the filibuster.





Multiple Republicans have said the demands being made by Democrats are nonstarters. Democrats want judicial warrants instead of administrative warrants, which would make deportations slow to a trickle. They also want ICE to be unmasked, forced to present ID, and put deeper into harm's way than they already are.





Those are just some of the idiotic demands by Democrats. One demand that is acceptable is their call for bodycams. Yes, we want that. Democrats want these bodycams to not be used to collect evidence against their insurrectionist pawns in the "ICE Out" movement.





