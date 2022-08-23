DR Jane Rudy Ask Dr Jane Vax Injuries Fraudulent Antibody Tests Medical Swabs

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A Stew Crew favorite, Ask Dr. Jane hits the air to answer questions on unique vaccine injuries, fraudulent PCR test, and more!
Are medical swabs safe to use?
Can YOU trust anti-body tests? :: Pre-order Alex Jones’ new book ‘The Great Reset: And the War for the World,’ that eloquently delivers a full analysis on the global elite's international conspiracy to enslave humanity! https://www.infowarsstore.com/the-great-reset-alex-jones-autograph?ims=opfwn