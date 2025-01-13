BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Kamala Harris: Climate Emergency & A Sudden Sunday Law. Gavin Newsome LA Wildfires, Palisades Fire.
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
36 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
205 views • 3 months ago

Fox’s Jesse Watters Calls for ‘Full Federal Takeover’ of Los Angeles, Complete With ‘Martial Law’. Los Angeles fires: More than 10,000 homes and businesses destroyed, at least 11 dead. Multiple wildfires, including the Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire, are raging across Southern California Friday, leaving at least 11 dead and burning more than 10,000 homes across 27,000 acres, officials say. Police have arrested 20 suspected looters.


The Los Angeles wildfires are climate disasters compounded

Eric Holthaus. Conditions for a January LA firestorm have not existed before now, writes a meteorologist and climate journalist


‘We’re in a New Era’: How Climate Change Is Supercharging Disasters

Extreme weather events — deadly heat waves, floods, fires and hurricanes — are the consequences of a warming planet, scientists say.


2024 first year to pass 1.5C global warming limit


Earth breaks yearly heat record and lurches past dangerous warming threshold


TDOT: 118 crashes reported in East Tennessee during winter storm


More than 75,000 still without power across Georgia as winter storm hits


Major winter storm spreading dangerous ice and snow from Arkansas to Georgia, Carolinas. Snow and ice will end up falling along a 1,500-mile-long swath of the southern United States during the latter part of this week triggering scores of accidents, road closures and flight cancellations.


Winter Storm Blair causes havoc on East Coast as multiple states declare state of emergency


#Climate

#WildFires

#SundayLaw

#ClimateSabbath

#Kamala

#TedWilson

#Aventist

#EllenWhite

#SeventhDayAdventist

#HumanMetapneumovirus

#China

#DarkDay

#DarkDays


#SDA


#KamalaHarris

#Drones

#WhiteHouse

#PopeFrancis


#NOLA

#NewYear

#Terrorism

#2025

#TerroristAttacks

#ISIS

#Bourbon

#SundayLaw

#DarkDay

#DavidHouse

#911

#9/11

#TURO

#Cybertruck

#Tesla

#TrumpHotel

#FrenchQuarter


#Sept11

#Jan6Committee

#January62021

#BigBrother

#Surveillance

#GovernmentSurveillance

#PatriotAct

#Jan6

#CapitolAttack

#CapitolRiot

#CapitolRiots



Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love


Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o


Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries


Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144


Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


Zelle: 757-955-6871


PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth


Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936


Cash App: $Mrdhouse


Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House

Keywords
power outageskamala harrisstate of emergencyextreme weather eventscalifornia fireswinter stormclimate emergencydark skyclimate lockdowncar crashesblack icehomes destroyedwinter stormsclimate disasterlos angeles fires2024 hottest yearmatrtial lawsupercharged disastersdeadly heat wavedeadly firessky covered in smoke2025 heatwavecancelled flightscalifornia firefighterslos angeles firefighters
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy