Kamala Harris: Climate Emergency & A Sudden Sunday Law. Gavin Newsome LA Wildfires, Palisades Fire.

Fox’s Jesse Watters Calls for ‘Full Federal Takeover’ of Los Angeles, Complete With ‘Martial Law’. Los Angeles fires: More than 10,000 homes and businesses destroyed, at least 11 dead. Multiple wildfires, including the Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire, are raging across Southern California Friday, leaving at least 11 dead and burning more than 10,000 homes across 27,000 acres, officials say. Police have arrested 20 suspected looters.





The Los Angeles wildfires are climate disasters compounded

Eric Holthaus. Conditions for a January LA firestorm have not existed before now, writes a meteorologist and climate journalist





‘We’re in a New Era’: How Climate Change Is Supercharging Disasters

Extreme weather events — deadly heat waves, floods, fires and hurricanes — are the consequences of a warming planet, scientists say.





2024 first year to pass 1.5C global warming limit





Earth breaks yearly heat record and lurches past dangerous warming threshold





TDOT: 118 crashes reported in East Tennessee during winter storm





More than 75,000 still without power across Georgia as winter storm hits





Major winter storm spreading dangerous ice and snow from Arkansas to Georgia, Carolinas. Snow and ice will end up falling along a 1,500-mile-long swath of the southern United States during the latter part of this week triggering scores of accidents, road closures and flight cancellations.





Winter Storm Blair causes havoc on East Coast as multiple states declare state of emergency





#Climate

#WildFires

#SundayLaw

#ClimateSabbath

#Kamala

#TedWilson

#Aventist

#EllenWhite

#SeventhDayAdventist

#HumanMetapneumovirus

#China

#DarkDay

#DarkDays





#SDA





#KamalaHarris

#Drones

#WhiteHouse

#PopeFrancis





#NOLA

#NewYear

#Terrorism

#2025

#TerroristAttacks

#ISIS

#Bourbon

#SundayLaw

#DarkDay

#DavidHouse

#911

#9/11

#TURO

#Cybertruck

#Tesla

#TrumpHotel

#FrenchQuarter





#Sept11

#Jan6Committee

#January62021

#BigBrother

#Surveillance

#GovernmentSurveillance

#PatriotAct

#Jan6

#CapitolAttack

#CapitolRiot

#CapitolRiots









Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love





Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o





Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries





Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144





Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez





Zelle: 757-955-6871





PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth





Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936





Cash App: $Mrdhouse





Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House