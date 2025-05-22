Heal Your Nervous System & Trauma Without Recalling the Past with Tatiana Szulc & Mayim Vega

In today’s episode, we’re honored to welcome Tatiana Szulc, a First Gen Latina, trauma & somatic therapist, and holistic coach, on a mission to help women heal their nervous systems and trauma. Tatiana specializes in a transformative practice called Somatic Experiencing, where you don’t need to talk about or even remember your trauma to heal from it. As a survivor of complex trauma herself, Tatiana is passionate about using holistic practices to guide others through the healing process.





At Arukah Holistic Life Academy, we believe in a similar holistic approach to healing, which is why our Holistic Healer Certification Program empowers individuals to transform lives by using the mind-body connection. If you want to reclaim your own well-being, this episode will provide valuable insights.





Now, let’s dive into our conversation with Tatiana, where she’ll explain the importance of nervous system regulation, how to heal trauma without rehashing the past, and the powerful role of Somatic Experiencing in long-term emotional healing.





Connect with Tatiana Szulc:





Instagram: / tatiana.holistic.coach





Free Guide: https://tatianaszulclmhc.kartra.com/p...





Podcast: https://open.spotify.com/show/4IYq4sv...





Website: http://www.tatianaszulclmhc.com





Tune in now to learn how to heal trauma, regulate your nervous system, and reclaim your peace!













✨Ready to Become a Confident & Effective Holistic Healer?✨

Become the Healer of Your Home & Your Community, WITHOUT the Need for Pharmaceutical Drugs with Harmful Side Effects, Hospitals, Doctors, or even Dentists.





Learn Naturopathic Herbalism, Holistic Life Coaching, and Build a Profitable Online Coaching Business - https://www.arukah.com/certification





🌟Read reviews from Mayim's students📝 - https://www.arukah.com/reviews





❤️My #1 Recommended Supplement ❤️

One of the first supplements I recommend to people, regardless of their condition, is a foundational one. It is safe🛡️, effective✅, natural🌱, and easy to use regardless of age. It improves your immune system🛡️, inflammatory response🔥, cardiovascular health❤️, digestive health🍏, and hormone balance⚖️. You can do all the right things for your health, but if you are deficient in Redox Molecules, then your body cannot fully utilize those things. 🔍Learn more about Redox at:

https://www.arukah.com/redox





​May the Creator continually grant you and your loved ones complete, holistic health & healing of mind🧠, body💪, and spirit🌟.





May He use YOU to become an instrument of that health and healing.





Shalom,

Mayim Vega | Founder of Arukah.com - the Holistic Life Academy





Take a Stand for Israel - https://israel365action.com/

Latest News on Israel - https://israel365news.com/

Help Israel - https://israel365charity.com/

Read the Israel Bible - https://theisraelbible.com/