You can use botanical adjuvants. So the botanical adjuvants, that's what you would consider Cardio Miracle or Nutritional Frontiers, Prolean Greens or any of the Nutritional Frontiers; because they take that key nutrient; Dimethyl Glycine, in phytonutrients - plants - phyto! We don't want synthetic.

I was a fermentation chemist in 1980. That's what you do. All vaccines are fermented. All viral vaccines are fermented. Anything in a monkey kidney cell line... It's up monkey kidney cells, and you can see how they change the words. And so again, we go all the way back to UpJohn, 1987. I got a book from Upjohn when I worked there just one year and I saw what they were doing to our cows, to our animal food.. bovine growth hormone. And they say: all these athletes are injecting growth hormone. No, they're not! They're in every single shot. You've got growth hormone in every aborted fetal cell-line and it's in everything. Bayer-Monsanto said it! They put it in your pills. So this is why if we educate... and they're like..."really?", and when you see: they were lied to! Every shot since 2009 was a COVID shot! H1N1, Zika, Ebola. They marched through their Plandemic to pique the fear!

Full interview: https://robertscottbell.com/a-sunday-conversation-with-dr-judy-mikovits/