Happy Martin Luther King Day! Messages from Dr. King & JFK!
Ted Mahr Out of this World
Published Tuesday |

Happy Martin Luther King Day everyone! Channeled messages from Dr. Martin Luther King and President John F. Kennedy to commemorate Dr. King, with special positive, uplifting messages from President John F. Kennedy! If we all work together, I know we can create a much better and happier world! With lots of love and light, For a planet that's happy and bright! Ted, Out of this World Radio & TV, http://www.outofthisworld1150.com  http://www.outofthisworldreadings.com

freedomjohn f kennedydr martin luther king

