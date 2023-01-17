Happy Martin Luther King Day! Messages from Dr. King & JFK!

Happy Martin Luther King Day everyone! Channeled messages from Dr. Martin Luther King and President John F. Kennedy to commemorate Dr. King, with special positive, uplifting messages from President John F. Kennedy! If we all work together, I know we can create a much better and happier world! With lots of love and light, For a planet that's happy and bright! Ted, Out of this World Radio & TV, http://www.outofthisworld1150.com http://www.outofthisworldreadings.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.