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Globally, Employees Quit Their Jobs, Big Secret Factor, No Jab, No Job
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272 views • January 05, 2022
Americans quit their jobs at record pace
More than 4.5 million workers voluntarily walked away in November, leaving employers scrambling to fill empty slots amid a starved labor market
https://www.rt.com/news/545160-americans-quit-jobs/
What Does Southwest Airlines Flight Cancellations, and the Blue Flu Have in Common
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zda2qVxZT4Uf/
France, 200 Firemen Suspended Without Pay, Refusing the Jab
https://www.bitchute.com/video/suHjwJeOzTz2/
The 3 Biggest Criminals Behind the Plandemic, Defined and Exposed, You All Still Believe Them
https://www.bitchute.com/video/O4FSqDWn4I17/
More than 4.5 million workers voluntarily walked away in November, leaving employers scrambling to fill empty slots amid a starved labor market
https://www.rt.com/news/545160-americans-quit-jobs/
What Does Southwest Airlines Flight Cancellations, and the Blue Flu Have in Common
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zda2qVxZT4Uf/
France, 200 Firemen Suspended Without Pay, Refusing the Jab
https://www.bitchute.com/video/suHjwJeOzTz2/
The 3 Biggest Criminals Behind the Plandemic, Defined and Exposed, You All Still Believe Them
https://www.bitchute.com/video/O4FSqDWn4I17/
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