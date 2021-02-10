INNER SECURITY IN CHAOTIC TIMES

Overwhelmed with stress and anxiety these days about the pandemic, lockdowns and global politics? Try this quick process that can help you get back to being calm, centered and clear about how to make important decisions.---------------------------------Topics Covered:1:15 – Why doing “thought work” right now is so important4:00 - How to use the AVARA model to help with the “mind virus” that’s going around23:45 Turning your anxiety into clarity of vision so you can get into action on solutions---------------------------------LINKS---------------------------------FREE BOOK AND AUDIOS: MindStory Inner Coach Book and 2 Neuro-BlueprintsFREE VIDEO TUTORIAL: Discover the MindStory Method. Unleash your full potential as a coach and speaker. Make a great living, while truly serving people who want to wake up [without having to play by the old rules of the game in business].