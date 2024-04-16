And We Know 4.15.2024 April SHOWERS, Predicted Isr@el Fireworks, Not WW3, Exposure of THEIR plans, the Precipice

LT of And We Know
April 15, 2024
Well, we had a wonderful weekend of more social media turmoil. Folks latched on to a fireworks show in another part of the earth and the doomsday people will out in mass trying to figure it all out. I can understand why. We will get into it today. If you watched it and said, “I know this is all coming together and the deep state is losing,” … well, you are growing and you are awake. Congratulations. Let’s get into it.
Visit www.tnusa.com/andweknow Don’t let tax issues overpower you.
—————————————
Protect your investments with And We Know
Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.
—————————————————————
*At SEA with LT Aug. 11-18, 2024 - https://www.inspirationtravel.com/LTA
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*The Patriot Light: https://thepatriotlight.com/
➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/
*BOWLING BROS: Sons Bowling channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Bowling_Bros/videos
—————————————————
Scottie Scheffler interview https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sftys9JG7pc
Scotty MAR10 vid: WRAY lying agin https://t.me/ScottyMar10/1217
Gina Carano says that she has grown spiritually as a Christian since the pandemic after being fired unjustly for speaking out for the unvaccinated, https://t.me/PepeMatter/19260
August 17th, 2023 Trump predicted that Biden's payment of 6 billion dollars to Iran would stoke mayhem throughout the Middle East and cost countless lives.https://t.me/PepeMatter/19268
Trump says that this escalation would have never happened if he was President and that he will quickly revive America. https://t.me/PepeMatter/19273
2007 - Former General Wesley Clark revealed U.S. plan for Middle East wars and 'taking out' seven countries https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/56666
Purchasing a child for sex is a misdemeanor in California, carrying a maximum sentence of a year in jail. https://t.me/RedPillDealer4833/140217
——————————
*DONATIONS SITE:
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/
➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
+ DISCORD Fellows: https://discord.gg/kMt8R2FC4z
📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/296bsd54
🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/bde9bun2
💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
Locals: https://andweknowofficial.locals.com
Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/videos/channel/3313ffd9-29c9-470f-96dd-dedc516c2fae
Clouthub Meetings: https://meetings.clouthub.com/partner/awk/
➜ ALL LINKS: https://linktr.ee/andweknow828
➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow
📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc
➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/
Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4pmbr0-4.15.24-april-showers-predicted-isrel-fireworks-not-ww3-exposure-of-their-p.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.