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The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Marriage Is Fundamental!
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
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16 views • September 01, 2023

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Marriage between on man and one woman is the foundational, governmental pillar of society Warriors Of Light. So it's interesting that this the one institution that the enemy attacks most fervently.

If you are married or thinking about it, please ask the holy spirit to be the main influence in your household. You will find true love, joy, peace, and most of all a purpose in the joining of your souls. Now Let's Rock!

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The Truth About Practicing Christians
Ruslan KD
@RuslanKD
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SERAIAH - Time For A Change
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Rock 'n' Roll For Your Soul
The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth
On US Sports Radio!
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy