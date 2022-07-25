7-25-2022 While ALL of their agendas go up in flames, the good vs. evil war becomes more apparent.

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Episode 78
Everything they are trying to do is failing, some agendas are quite literally going up in flames. While patriots keep dripping out more information, the fact we are living through a war between actual forces of good and evil is becoming undeniable.
Watch the full Fall of the Cabal movie here (Parts 1-10 compiled together):
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kNS1mw1jmjpt/