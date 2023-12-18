Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
A.I. Generating Dreams & Turning Wi-Fi Routers Into Cameras That Sees Through Walls
channel image
Vigilent Citizen
3307 Subscribers
118 views
Published 17 hours ago

MIRRORED

Digi Touch

28 Jul 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yamylfXvL08&ab_channel=DigiTouch

 

ZigZagStatic

3 Jul 2023

This is some wild stuff.

A.I. generating dreams & turning wi-fi routers into cameras that sees through walls.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F3ZPFE4zHfk&ab_channel=ZigZagStatic

 

Riverside Homestead Life

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OcznpaUDqwc&ab_channel=RiversideHomesteadLife

19 Jan 2023 

WARNING: WiFi to 'SEE' People Through Walls in DETAIL! | SHTF 2023

Did you know that your WiFi router can see you in your home in detail? Well, this is a fact! In this video, we're discussing how WiFi routers are designed to detect people in their homes in the future, and what we can do to prepare for this. Is this SHTF 2023, Should we be Prepping?


Keywords
spyingdreamsairouterscamerasgeneratingturning wifi

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket