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BREAKING: Former FEMA Whistleblower Celeste Solum explains that the Corona PCR "test" is implanting a microchip.

So the Nasopharyngeal Covid19 PCR "tests" were never tests at all. They are implanting chips, inserting Nanobots called Nanites with a bioweapons payload for the brain, while at the same time harvesting DNA.

The PCR swab is inserted straight to the Nasopharynx behind the nose and forehead where your eyes are. It's at the blood brain barrier and next to your pineal gland. I believe they are knocking out people's senses with these Bioweapons and killing human intuition and your ability to cognitively see what they are doing to us. They're knocking out our senses and targeting the brain with Nanites that carry a payload as Celeste spoke about in previous videos. This is war. Serious warfare.



DECLINE THE "TESTS", REFUSE THE MASKS AND NEVER LET THEM STICK YOU WITH A NEEDLE.