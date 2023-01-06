Create New Account
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson Roundtable: Del Bigtree Shared the Clip that He Put Together
https://gnews.org/articles/661142

Summary：The Doctors in Senator Ron Johnson’s roundtable discussion, Del Bigtree shares a clip where he put together what we’ve seen in the news. The authorities lied to the people and forced people to get vaccine. Now we know the vaccine didn’t stop the transmission. However, the representative of the agencies and the big pharma refused to come to discuss and debate the second option with doctors and researchers.

