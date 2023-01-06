U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson Roundtable: Del Bigtree Shared the Clip that He Put Together

https://gnews.org/articles/661142
Summary：The Doctors in Senator Ron Johnson’s roundtable discussion, Del Bigtree shares a clip where he put together what we’ve seen in the news. The authorities lied to the people and forced people to get vaccine. Now we know the vaccine didn’t stop the transmission. However, the representative of the agencies and the big pharma refused to come to discuss and debate the second option with doctors and researchers.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.