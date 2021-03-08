Faith Pleases God (Heb. 11:5-6)

Faith pleases God



By faith Enoch was taken to heaven so that he would not see death. He was not found, because God took him away. For before he was taken, he had this commendation, that he pleased God. And without faith it is impossible to please God, for he who comes to God must believe that He exists and that He is a rewarder of those who diligently seek Him. (Heb. 11: 5-6)



Enoch was commended for this: that he pleased God. He’s on the list of outstanding examples in the Hebrews 11 “Hall of Faith”. Enoch’s faith in God pleased Him. In the end, God rewarded him by taking him suddenly and directly to his final heavenly home without Enoch passing through the pain of death.



The Bible reveals little about this giant of faith. He lived a life of daily, consistent and close communion with God for 300 years. Constantly aware of God’s presence. He partook of the fellowship that God extends to all His children, and so desires to enjoy.



Enoch lived in the time leading up to the Great Flood --- a time of universal corruption and violence. He was surrounded constantly by every form of wickedness. Men pursued vile lusts without fear or shame. Yet in that environment, Enoch remained righteous, perfectly reconciled to God, and at peace with Him. Enoch was God’s friend.



Such a deep and continuous relationship with God required that Enoch first believe in God and that He is who he says he is. Finally, when it was Enoch’s time to pass from this Earth, God simply “took him”. He was there, and then suddenly he disappeared. Passing seamlessly from standing in God’s presence on Earth, into His eternal presence in Heaven.



Among other things, Enoch demonstrated salvation’s great promise of resurrection. Of a soul putting his faith entirely in Christ for eternal salvation; and at the end of this life, a promise to be raised to his eternal home in heaven with the Father.



---Beverly Nickles