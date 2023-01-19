Create New Account
Varient de jour ~ Both Clydes Now v2.0
59 views
channel image
ECoNoLiNeCLyDEonBRiGHTeoN
Published 18 hours ago |

We Take a LooK At The Mind Games of the New World (Dis)Order

In This Satirical Clip.

When Cracken (Krakken..??) Is PRESENTED..  How many Brainwashed Minds Will Be Absorbed By The Propaganda..??

COVID-19 IS..  ..  a Psychological Operation..  To Control The People..!!

Please Share TRuTH With Everyone ..!!

Previously Released on Odysee and YouTube..  August 2022.

Thanks for Watching  ..  and for Reading the Description



Keywords
truthpsy-oppsychologyoperationpsychologicalcovidvariant

