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PASSIVE & RESIDUAL Income WHILE YOU SLEEP by Helping Others Hydrate Like a Camel
FreedomFrom9to5.org
FreedomFrom9to5.org
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Short video going over how hydration can also come from fat since the humps on a camel are stores of fat & not water and how movement, like dancing, can enhance hydration.

To learn how to have REAL health insurance, learn what over 90% of doctors don't even know about, & get a sneak-peek into my upcoming book about increasing your MINDspan, "How to Die of Nothing," visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

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To be able to afford to eat healthy fats by becoming a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:

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, watch

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, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

& leave a VM @

786.441.2727

c: 305.297.9360

1+800.250.8975

Learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food (aka SECONDARY nutrition) when you max-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (Light, Water, & Magnetism/Earthing/Grounding: aka PRIMARY nutrition) as taught by retired brain surgeon, Dr. JackKruse.com, by visiting any of

https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology

https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismStore

Learn about h20 chemistry, purity, re-mineralizing, re-structuring, & maximizing intracellular hydration @

any of

https://tinyurl.com/WaterChemistryForDummies

https://tinyurl.com/IntracellularHydration

https://tinyurl.com/h2oForDummies

To view my list of 30 Not-So-Obvious Hydrating FOODS & Supplements,

visit

https://tinyurl.com/TheMostHydratingFoods

or

https://tinyurl.com/HydratingFoodsList

To read a blog about how natural hypochlorous acid can help in reducing pesticides on your food, visit:

https://tryhypo.com/blogs/blog/how-to-use-mother-nature-to-reduce-toxic-pesticides-on-your-food/?ref=howtodieofnothing


View COVID-19 test results, their pool flyer, & MORE at:

https://Linktr.ee/SafeSanitizer

$AVE 10% by applying code:

HOWTODIEOFNOTHING

at https://bit.ly/TryHypo

OR

TryHypo.com

View 35 Benefits & Reasons to Become a HypoChlorous Customer & Affiliate at any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/WhyJoinTryHypo

https://tinyurl.com/PassiveAndResidualIncome

tinyurl.com/DisruptTheCleaningIndustry

To get 22 trace minerals that are most likely being binded out of you by glyphosate with a sea salt that's CONFIRMED to be free of ALL microplastics, visit:

https://tinyurl.com/DetoxiSalt

(should redirect to:

https://Bio-mats.com/danny OR https://Biomats.com/danny-tseng)

by

https://tinyurl.com/PassiveIncomeWithBiomat

OR

https://tinyurl.com/WhyRichway

Magnetize your h20 by placing it on top of magnetic mattresses by

https://tinyurl.com/MagneticoSleep

This is my shortened

https://magneticosleep.com/?affiliates=35

affiliate link. $AVE 15% by applying discount code:

DANNY

I highly recommend their 20 gauss Super Sleep System

To view a list of benefits & health conditions helped by sleeping on their mattresses, visit:

https://tinyurl.com/MagneticoSleepEbrochure

To listen to retired brain surgeon, Dr. Jack Kruse's MagneticoSleep testimonial, watch:

https://tinyurl.com/DrKruseMagneticoSleepVideo

Since glyphosate is believed to suppress the activation of Vit. D, BOOST your Vit. D3 levels w/ the world's FIRST 95% narrowband ultraviolet B vitamin D lamp by:

https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaVitaminDLamp

OR

https://lumanova.com/products/luma-d-light?bg_ref=wExieyse3v

To get a discount on this & their higher-ticket items, enter code

DANNY

To get a discount on their lower-priced items from Sleeping Bags down, enter code

howtodieofnothing

View a presentation at any of

https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPowerpoint

https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPresentation

tinyurl.com/95percentUVBlampPowerpoint

To help others reduce their risk for all-cause mortality by becoming a LumaNova affiliate, fill-out: https://affiliates.lumanova.com/register?parent=wExieyse3v

OR

https://tinyurl.com/JoinLumaNova

Keywords
glyphosaterounduphydrationdr gerald pollackfourth phase of waterdr stephanie seneffdr jack krusetoxic legacywater re-structuringplastic-free salt
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy