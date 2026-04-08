PASSIVE & RESIDUAL Income WHILE YOU SLEEP by Helping Others Hydrate Like a Camel

Short video going over how hydration can also come from fat since the humps on a camel are stores of fat & not water and how movement, like dancing, can enhance hydration.

To learn how to have REAL health insurance, learn what over 90% of doctors don't even know about, & get a sneak-peek into my upcoming book about increasing your MINDspan, "How to Die of Nothing," visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

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To be able to afford to eat healthy fats by becoming a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:

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, watch



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, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

& leave a VM @

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Learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food (aka SECONDARY nutrition) when you max-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (Light, Water, & Magnetism/Earthing/Grounding: aka PRIMARY nutrition) as taught by retired brain surgeon, Dr. JackKruse.com, by visiting any of

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Learn about h20 chemistry, purity, re-mineralizing, re-structuring, & maximizing intracellular hydration @

any of

https://tinyurl.com/WaterChemistryForDummies

https://tinyurl.com/IntracellularHydration

https://tinyurl.com/h2oForDummies

To view my list of 30 Not-So-Obvious Hydrating FOODS & Supplements,

visit

https://tinyurl.com/TheMostHydratingFoods

or

https://tinyurl.com/HydratingFoodsList

To read a blog about how natural hypochlorous acid can help in reducing pesticides on your food, visit:

https://tryhypo.com/blogs/blog/how-to-use-mother-nature-to-reduce-toxic-pesticides-on-your-food/?ref=howtodieofnothing





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OR

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To get 22 trace minerals that are most likely being binded out of you by glyphosate with a sea salt that's CONFIRMED to be free of ALL microplastics, visit:

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(should redirect to:

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by

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OR

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Magnetize your h20 by placing it on top of magnetic mattresses by

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This is my shortened

https://magneticosleep.com/?affiliates=35

affiliate link. $AVE 15% by applying discount code:

DANNY

I highly recommend their 20 gauss Super Sleep System

To view a list of benefits & health conditions helped by sleeping on their mattresses, visit:

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To listen to retired brain surgeon, Dr. Jack Kruse's MagneticoSleep testimonial, watch:

https://tinyurl.com/DrKruseMagneticoSleepVideo



Since glyphosate is believed to suppress the activation of Vit. D, BOOST your Vit. D3 levels w/ the world's FIRST 95% narrowband ultraviolet B vitamin D lamp by:

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OR

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To get a discount on their lower-priced items from Sleeping Bags down, enter code

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View a presentation at any of

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