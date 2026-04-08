PASSIVE & RESIDUAL Income WHILE YOU SLEEP by Helping Others Hydrate Like a Camel

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Short video going over how hydration can also come from fat since the humps on a camel are stores of fat & not water and how movement, like dancing, can enhance hydration.
To learn how to have REAL health insurance, learn what over 90% of doctors don't even know about, & get a sneak-peek into my upcoming book about increasing your MINDspan, "How to Die of Nothing," visit any of
https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture
https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma
To be able to afford to eat healthy fats by becoming a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:
https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow
https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime
, watch
https://youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom
, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching
& leave a VM @
786.441.2727
c: 305.297.9360
1+800.250.8975
Learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food (aka SECONDARY nutrition) when you max-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (Light, Water, & Magnetism/Earthing/Grounding: aka PRIMARY nutrition) as taught by retired brain surgeon, Dr. JackKruse.com, by visiting any of
https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology
https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismStore
Learn about h20 chemistry, purity, re-mineralizing, re-structuring, & maximizing intracellular hydration @
any of
https://tinyurl.com/WaterChemistryForDummies
https://tinyurl.com/IntracellularHydration
https://tinyurl.com/h2oForDummies
To view my list of 30 Not-So-Obvious Hydrating FOODS & Supplements,
visit
https://tinyurl.com/TheMostHydratingFoods
or
https://tinyurl.com/HydratingFoodsList
To read a blog about how natural hypochlorous acid can help in reducing pesticides on your food, visit:
https://tryhypo.com/blogs/blog/how-to-use-mother-nature-to-reduce-toxic-pesticides-on-your-food/?ref=howtodieofnothing
View COVID-19 test results, their pool flyer, & MORE at:
https://Linktr.ee/SafeSanitizer
$AVE 10% by applying code:
HOWTODIEOFNOTHING
OR
TryHypo.com
View 35 Benefits & Reasons to Become a HypoChlorous Customer & Affiliate at any of the below:
https://tinyurl.com/WhyJoinTryHypo
https://tinyurl.com/PassiveAndResidualIncome
tinyurl.com/DisruptTheCleaningIndustry
To get 22 trace minerals that are most likely being binded out of you by glyphosate with a sea salt that's CONFIRMED to be free of ALL microplastics, visit:
https://tinyurl.com/DetoxiSalt
(should redirect to:
https://Bio-mats.com/danny OR https://Biomats.com/danny-tseng)
by
https://tinyurl.com/PassiveIncomeWithBiomat
OR
https://tinyurl.com/WhyRichway
Magnetize your h20 by placing it on top of magnetic mattresses by
https://tinyurl.com/MagneticoSleep
This is my shortened
https://magneticosleep.com/?affiliates=35
affiliate link. $AVE 15% by applying discount code:
DANNY
I highly recommend their 20 gauss Super Sleep System
To view a list of benefits & health conditions helped by sleeping on their mattresses, visit:
https://tinyurl.com/MagneticoSleepEbrochure
To listen to retired brain surgeon, Dr. Jack Kruse's MagneticoSleep testimonial, watch:
https://tinyurl.com/DrKruseMagneticoSleepVideo
Since glyphosate is believed to suppress the activation of Vit. D, BOOST your Vit. D3 levels w/ the world's FIRST 95% narrowband ultraviolet B vitamin D lamp by:
https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaVitaminDLamp
OR
https://lumanova.com/products/luma-d-light?bg_ref=wExieyse3v
To get a discount on this & their higher-ticket items, enter code
DANNY
To get a discount on their lower-priced items from Sleeping Bags down, enter code
howtodieofnothing
View a presentation at any of
https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPowerpoint
https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPresentation
tinyurl.com/95percentUVBlampPowerpoint
To help others reduce their risk for all-cause mortality by becoming a LumaNova affiliate, fill-out: https://affiliates.lumanova.com/register?parent=wExieyse3v
OR