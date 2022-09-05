© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
9/4/2022 Miles Guo: The CCP's tactic on Taiwan is to keep provoking Taiwan with drones, submarines and even fishing boats, until Taiwan fires the first shot; the CCP will launch a sudden attack to Taiwan when the whole world gets used to such harassment