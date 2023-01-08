Six sudden, unexpected deaths among flight crew in November, December 2022

Unexpected deaths among crew members used to be extremely rare, nevertheless, in the two months of november and december 2022 alone, at least 6 people died suddenly and unexpectedly. It is important to investigate the causes of these unusual deaths. Aircrew are regularly checked to ensure they are in good health. Only those who are absolutely fit get a license. Why are so many young people involved?
We commemorate the victims of these incidents and express our deepest condolences to the bereaved.
Together we are committed to maintaining flight safety.
REFERENCES:
3 NOV 2022
NICOLE CHANG-LENG (45) | First female pilot of Air Seychelles. Died suddenly, unexpectedly.
Seychelles’ first female flight captain Nicole Chang Leng passes away
https://www.nation.sc/articles/15682/seychelles-first-female-flight-captain-nicole-chang-leng-passes-away
19 NOV 2022
PATRICK FORD (54) | Pilot for American Eagle (subsidiary of American Airlines). Lost consciousness on take-off from Chicago. Died in hospital shortly after. See:
American Airlines pilot suffers heart attack during take-off, dies suddenly
https://rumble.com/v1wwcnk
22 NOV 2022
YASSER SALEH | Steward for Gulf Air. Died of sudden heart attack. See:
Fatal Crew Member Heart Attack Prompts Gulf Air Diversion To Iraq
https://simpleflying.com/gulf-air-heart-attack-iraq-diversion/
Gulf Air flight attendant dies of a heart attack while in the air
https://nypost.com/2022/11/28/gulf-air-flight-attendant-dies-of-a-heart-attack-in-mid-air/
4 DEC 2022
MICHELLE MÄRKISCH (31) | Stewardess for German airline Condor. Died suddenly, unexpectedly.
German Flight Attendant and Single Mother Dies Unexpectedly at only 31
https://internationalflyguy.com/2023/01/02/german-flight-attendant-and-single-mother-dies-unexpectedly-at-only-31/
15 DEC 2022
MAURIZIO LIBERATORE (27) | Copilot for Edelweiss. Died suddenly.
https://trauer.schwarzwaelder-bote.de/traueranzeige/maurizio-liberatore
https://de.linkedin.com/in/maurizio-liberatore-80ba5617a
21 DEC 2022
GRETA DYRMISHI (24) | Stewardess for Air Albania. Collapsed after landing in London. See:
Cause of Death Revealed for Albanian Flight Attendant
https://albaniandailynews.com/news/cause-of-death-revealed-for-albanian-flight-attendant
24-Year-Old Flight Attendant at Air Albania Collapses and Dies Suddenly from Heart Attack Shortly After Landing in London
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/12/24-year-old-flight-attendant-air-albania-collapses-dies-suddenly-heart-attack-shortly-landing-london/
Source - Airliners for Humanity
Mirrored with additional info - frankploegman
