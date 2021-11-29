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Ticking Time Bomb: Expert Says Bioweapon Injections Are Destroying Immune System
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174 views • November 29, 2021
Ticking Time Bomb: Expert Says Bioweapon Injections Are Destroying Immune System
Again, dr ruby talks Germ Theory and viral infections BS (controlled opposistion?) but I share this video only due to the Truth about kill shots.
For the past year and a half, we’ve been enduring constant Globalist propaganda to “Get the Jab”. What has not been mentioned or even studied is the long term effects of the experimental mRNA poison millions of people have been injected with. Dr. Jessica Rose joins us to discuss.
source:
StewPeters.tv
Again, dr ruby talks Germ Theory and viral infections BS (controlled opposistion?) but I share this video only due to the Truth about kill shots.
For the past year and a half, we’ve been enduring constant Globalist propaganda to “Get the Jab”. What has not been mentioned or even studied is the long term effects of the experimental mRNA poison millions of people have been injected with. Dr. Jessica Rose joins us to discuss.
source:
StewPeters.tv
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