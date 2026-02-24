CIA to Iranians: would you like to collaborate with our empire of satanic pedophiles?

The CIA has released a handy new Farsi-language guide for any Iranians wishing to make digital contact with the agency.

💬 “Your safety and well-being are our top priority,” the introduction to the PowerPoint-style guide assures.

Would-be informants are encouraged to use new, disposable devices, “be aware of your surroundings and those who may see your screen or activity,” use the latest versions of browsers by American companies like Chrome, Safari and Firefox, turn on incognito mode, and clear search and history afterwards.

The tech savvy are encouraged to use VPNs or TOR.

Contacts are urged to provide their “full name, occupation and job title,” location, “level of access to information or skills desired by our organization,” and a “safe” means of return contact.

Nice try, CIA, but most Iranians have seen better phishing attempts from Nigerian princes.

In 2022, a Reuters report revealed the agency not only used a buggy web-based communications system that Iranian counterintelligence easily cracked, but abandoned informants to rot and never tried to provide them or their families with any kind of assistance after they were caught.

💬 “If we’re careless, if we’re reckless and we’ve been penetrated, then shame on us,” a former chief of CIA counterintelligence told the news agency.

💬 “If people paid the price of trusting us enough to share information and they paid a penalty, then we have failed morally.”

“Failed morally?” An agency that worked with Jeffrey Epstein? Never!