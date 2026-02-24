BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CIA to Iranians: would you like to collaborate with our empire of satanic pedophiles?
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1351 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
60 views • 1 day ago

CIA to Iranians: would you like to collaborate with our empire of satanic pedophiles?

The CIA has released a handy new Farsi-language guide for any Iranians wishing to make digital contact with the agency.

💬 “Your safety and well-being are our top priority,” the introduction to the PowerPoint-style guide assures.

Would-be informants are encouraged to use new, disposable devices, “be aware of your surroundings and those who may see your screen or activity,” use the latest versions of browsers by American companies like Chrome, Safari and Firefox, turn on incognito mode, and clear search and history afterwards.

The tech savvy are encouraged to use VPNs or TOR.

Contacts are urged to provide their “full name, occupation and job title,” location, “level of access to information or skills desired by our organization,” and a “safe” means of return contact.

Nice try, CIA, but most Iranians have seen better phishing attempts from Nigerian princes.

In 2022, a Reuters report revealed the agency not only used a buggy web-based communications system that Iranian counterintelligence easily cracked, but abandoned informants to rot and never tried to provide them or their families with any kind of assistance after they were caught.

💬 “If we’re careless, if we’re reckless and we’ve been penetrated, then shame on us,” a former chief of CIA counterintelligence told the news agency.

💬 “If people paid the price of trusting us enough to share information and they paid a penalty, then we have failed morally.”

 “Failed morally?” An agency that worked with Jeffrey Epstein? Never! 

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The AI power struggle and mass job displacements will affect the 2026 midterm elections

The AI power struggle and mass job displacements will affect the 2026 midterm elections

Lance D Johnson
A new front in the gun debate: Home inspections proposed in Minnesota

A new front in the gun debate: Home inspections proposed in Minnesota

Willow Tohi
UN Report Exposes Taliban-Al-Qaeda Alliance: A Global Jihadist Threat Funded by Corruption

UN Report Exposes Taliban-Al-Qaeda Alliance: A Global Jihadist Threat Funded by Corruption

Edison Reed
U.S. senators promote digital freedom for Iran while backing surveillance at home

U.S. senators promote digital freedom for Iran while backing surveillance at home

Laura Harris
Trump set to defend agenda in high-stakes State of the Union amid economic doubts

Trump set to defend agenda in high-stakes State of the Union amid economic doubts

Cassie B.
Report: Progressive groups weaponizing courts to push climate, DEI policies without legislation

Report: Progressive groups weaponizing courts to push climate, DEI policies without legislation

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy