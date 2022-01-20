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1-20-2022 Biden’s Press Conference Was A TOTAL DISASTER!!!
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130 views • January 20, 2022
Info by: Dr. Steve Turley
►JOIN ME and DON TRUMP JR in HOUSTON on JAN 29! Sign-up NOW and get an EXCLUSIVE INVITATION to our LIVE Q&A!!!
https://turley.pub/aft_houston_yt
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★★★ YOUR PATRIOT PATH TO FREEDOM! ★★★
Biden’s press conference was a total disaster! In this video, we’re going to look at some of the more embarrassing highlights of the humiliating event, we’re going to see what others are saying about it, and stick with me to the very end of this video when I’ll reveal what the real take away from this cringeworthy conference really is!
WATCH NEXT: SCOTUS and SINEMA Deal DEATH BLOW to Biden!!! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H6MZT...
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✅ It’s time to CHANGE AMERICA Back! Here’s YOUR OPPORTUNITY To Do Just That! ➡️ https://turley.pub/ChangeAmerica_yt ⬅️
►FIGHT BACK AGAINST BIG TECH CENSORSHIP! Sign-up here to discover Dr. Steve’s different social media options …. but without the censorship! https://www.turleytalks.com/en/altern...
All clips used for fair use commentary, criticism, and educational purposes. See Hosseinzadeh v. Klein, 276 F.Supp.3d 34 (S.D.N.Y. 2017); Equals Three, LLC v. Jukin Media, Inc., 139 F. Supp. 3d 1094 (C.D. Cal. 2015).
►JOIN ME and DON TRUMP JR in HOUSTON on JAN 29! Sign-up NOW and get an EXCLUSIVE INVITATION to our LIVE Q&A!!!
https://turley.pub/aft_houston_yt
————————————————————————
★★★ YOUR PATRIOT PATH TO FREEDOM! ★★★
Biden’s press conference was a total disaster! In this video, we’re going to look at some of the more embarrassing highlights of the humiliating event, we’re going to see what others are saying about it, and stick with me to the very end of this video when I’ll reveal what the real take away from this cringeworthy conference really is!
WATCH NEXT: SCOTUS and SINEMA Deal DEATH BLOW to Biden!!! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H6MZT...
————————————————————————
✅ It’s time to CHANGE AMERICA Back! Here’s YOUR OPPORTUNITY To Do Just That! ➡️ https://turley.pub/ChangeAmerica_yt ⬅️
►FIGHT BACK AGAINST BIG TECH CENSORSHIP! Sign-up here to discover Dr. Steve’s different social media options …. but without the censorship! https://www.turleytalks.com/en/altern...
All clips used for fair use commentary, criticism, and educational purposes. See Hosseinzadeh v. Klein, 276 F.Supp.3d 34 (S.D.N.Y. 2017); Equals Three, LLC v. Jukin Media, Inc., 139 F. Supp. 3d 1094 (C.D. Cal. 2015).
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