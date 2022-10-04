ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2022 - How Awake Are The Police? | With Dave & Kristen" -- Dave Kelso had a conversation with a neighbor who is a police officer, about the times we're living in. Some questions were asked, and answers given. Dave discusses what happened in this PSEC episode, and him and Kristen Meyer discuss the implications.









This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.





Participants List: Dave Kelso, Kristen Meyer, CC / Fair Use: George Carlin, Network 1976, Prezence Music, Dr. Aseem Malhotra, Misc

Hashtags: #police #awareness #greatreset #tyranny #unity

Metatags Space Separated: police awareness greatreset tyranny unity

Metatags Comma Separated: police, awareness, greatreset, tyranny, unity









WATCH / DOWNLOAD --





On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/dC7Wj423RnLL/

On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2022---How-Awake-Are-The-Police----With-Dave---Kristen---432hz--hd-720p-:d?r=4UE1VCwkPvYXPM2DAMfNqNDJjrS91gBq

On Rumble: https://rumble.com/v1mjg1v-psec-2022-how-awake-are-the-police-with-dave-and-kristen-432hz-hd-720p.html

On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/ovjrgfv

On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/3b17f9ac-3380-469c-b81c-2db5a7b18225

On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/mxi7XkjmtYtmIPb

On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=d9b10633f84347c9ca6ee7780c32182e5f26c3d3152f08bd9db5bf817c9d4beb&video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ









PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --





LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/

Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary

Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/

NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia

UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia

Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music

FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy

ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary

Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia

deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com

Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ

RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia

TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#