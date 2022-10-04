Create New Account
PSEC - 2022 - How Awake Are The Police? | With Dave & Kristen | 432hz [hd 720p]
Published 2 months ago

ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2022 - How Awake Are The Police? | With Dave & Kristen" -- Dave Kelso had a conversation with a neighbor who is a police officer, about the times we're living in. Some questions were asked, and answers given. Dave discusses what happened in this PSEC episode, and him and Kristen Meyer discuss the implications.



This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.


Participants List: Dave Kelso, Kristen Meyer, CC / Fair Use: George Carlin, Network 1976, Prezence Music, Dr. Aseem Malhotra, Misc

Hashtags: #police #awareness #greatreset #tyranny #unity

Metatags Space Separated: police awareness greatreset tyranny unity

Metatags Comma Separated: police, awareness, greatreset, tyranny, unity



