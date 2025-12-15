This pop rock track fuses mid-’80s studio gloss with bluesy, roots rock grit, A punchy drum intro launches the song into a driving, boogie-tinged mid-tempo groove, Dry, clipped guitar riffs cut through a radio-tight mix, gliding atop synth flourishes, Falsetto guest refrains add pop flair





Verse 1: 🎵In the rearview mirror, a world comes into view, A time when we were young, and the future was new, With a VW bug and a dream, we'd hit the open road, Two kids with a computer school's code to deploy.🎵 Pre-Chorus: 🎵We'd wire those 402's, with RCA plugs in hand, Building the foundation, for a world yet unplanned, Ancient knowledge now, the bedrock of today's might, In every marvel we see, we were there in the fight.🎵 Chorus: 🎵Rewound to a place, where the data streams flow, Where the music vibrates, like the hum of a glow, From the VW to the Ferrari, the ride's never done, In this world of extremes, we're just getting begun.🎵 Verse 2: 🎵Now the world's at our fingertips, with a swipe and a click, We're awoken into data, where the future's the trick, From the VW bug to the Monza, the ride's never slow, In this symphony of progress, we're the conductors, you know.🎵 Bridge: 🎵But I'm still more of a VW, in this world of speed, A reminder of the journey, and the road we've tread, Yet the music in my mind, it plays on and on, A testament to progress, and the dawn that's still born.🎵 Chorus: 🎵Rewound to a place, where the data streams flow, Where the music vibrates, like the hum of a glow, From the VW to the Ferrari, the ride's never done, In this world of extremes, we're just getting begun.🎵 Outro: 🎵So here's to the ride, and the data we've found, To the VW and the Ferrari, and the ground we've pounded, In this world of extremes, we're still on the move, With every beat of the music, we're rewound to improve .I want my, I want my, I want my, eVTOL I want my, I want my, I want my, eVTOL🎵



