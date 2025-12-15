BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🎵In the rearview mirror
wolfburg
wolfburg
23 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
16 views • 1 day ago
This pop rock track fuses mid-’80s studio gloss with bluesy, roots rock grit, A punchy drum intro launches the song into a driving, boogie-tinged mid-tempo groove, Dry, clipped guitar riffs cut through a radio-tight mix, gliding atop synth flourishes, Falsetto guest refrains add pop flair


Verse 1: 🎵In the rearview mirror, a world comes into view, A time when we were young, and the future was new, With a VW bug and a dream, we'd hit the open road, Two kids with a computer school's code to deploy.🎵 Pre-Chorus: 🎵We'd wire those 402's, with RCA plugs in hand, Building the foundation, for a world yet unplanned, Ancient knowledge now, the bedrock of today's might, In every marvel we see, we were there in the fight.🎵 Chorus: 🎵Rewound to a place, where the data streams flow, Where the music vibrates, like the hum of a glow, From the VW to the Ferrari, the ride's never done, In this world of extremes, we're just getting begun.🎵 Verse 2: 🎵Now the world's at our fingertips, with a swipe and a click, We're awoken into data, where the future's the trick, From the VW bug to the Monza, the ride's never slow, In this symphony of progress, we're the conductors, you know.🎵 Bridge: 🎵But I'm still more of a VW, in this world of speed, A reminder of the journey, and the road we've tread, Yet the music in my mind, it plays on and on, A testament to progress, and the dawn that's still born.🎵 Chorus: 🎵Rewound to a place, where the data streams flow, Where the music vibrates, like the hum of a glow, From the VW to the Ferrari, the ride's never done, In this world of extremes, we're just getting begun.🎵 Outro: 🎵So here's to the ride, and the data we've found, To the VW and the Ferrari, and the ground we've pounded, In this world of extremes, we're still on the move, With every beat of the music, we're rewound to improve .I want my, I want my, I want my, eVTOL I want my, I want my, I want my, eVTOL🎵


Keywords
drya punchy drum intro launches the song into a drivingboogie-tinged mid-tempo grooveclipped guitar riffs cut through a radio-tight mixgliding atop synth flourishesthis pop rock track fuses studio gloss with bluesyroots rock gritfalsetto guest refrains add pop flair
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy