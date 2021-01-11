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YAHUSHUA/JESUS SAID IN GOSPELS - Any man say here I am, believe him not! In Prophecy 92 A False Rapture Mocks True Rapture! (mirrored)
Yahsladyinred - Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu
Yahsladyinred - Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu
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102 views • January 11, 2021
please visit YAH'S Amightywind Ministry at
https://www.amightywind.com

AMIGHTYWIND PROPHECY 92
Be of Good Cheer for I, YAHUSHUA ha MASHIACH, Am the Only Good Shepherd and I Beat the Wolves Away!

Written/Spoken under the anointing of the RUACH ha KODESH through Apostle Elisabeth (Elisheva) Elijah
Received October 27, 2007
Released November 17, 2007


Excerpts from the Prophecy

"I have warned through Elisabeth Elijah that a false rapture is being planned even now, where people will be taken away, or vaporized by governmental weapons in disguise. Satan’s elite forces will come in the form of UFO’s and USO’s (Unidentified Sea Objects) and remove people in a way you think is only science fiction. Remember, much science fiction is a warning of satan’s plans.

All of the above will come to pass and at separate time intervals in history, and all over the world, not just America. I gave this Prophet writing a warning in a dream about portals of hell opening up and a UFO invasion happening, TAKE IT SERIOUSLY. Only those crying out in the Name of YAHUSHUA ha MASHIACH will be spared at that time. Seek ME while you can yet find ME!"
Keywords
obediencegodly sorrow unto repentanceholiness unto yahjesus only way to salvation
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