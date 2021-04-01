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Best & Taylor Intel (3/31/2021): Special Guest, Special Broadcast — DEFCON 1 — Code Red Babylon — Mark-of-the-Beast Head's Up!
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50 views • April 01, 2021
We will have guest Steve Fletcher to show us some amazing finds and how close we are to TROUBLE. From totally satanic sport shoes to a hidden coded message from Putin to NATO, the world stands upon the BRINK OF WW3, and both Putin and Obama said IT COULD NOT BE STOPPED. Humanity is fallen and obviously not able to rise above his knowledge of good and evil - and is thus destined for a GREAT WAR, and out of the ASHES of this war will rise the Phoenix Bird, the NEW WORLD ORDER, the arrival and a strong delusion, a deception and the final phase of mankind's probation on Earth. It is all coming together very rapidly and the Christians are totally comatose to what is happening all around them and much more in this special broadcast.… —Stewart Best
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The best way to stay in touch for NEW prophetic updates and information is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
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Time is running out for mankind – even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not – just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.
The Bible is clear - only 1 in 1000 Christians is actually BORN AGAIN.
No Cross, No Death, No Judgment - No Crown of Eternal Life!!
FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOAD WHILE YOU CAN:
"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."
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Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month [INCLUDED e-Books: "Frequency" #1 & #2]:
https://secureorderingcart.com/payments/pay/457ed9130030b7f12fd1ea72914b9f820478a721/1790/
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Source/Stewart Best's Website: www.LightGateBlogger.com
YouTube Channel: angelfall923
Visit Larry Taylor's Blog (FREQUENT updates): www.LarryWTaylor.org
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Other Stories Contributed by "Follows TheWay" on BeforeItsNews.com:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/690/234/bio.html
-----------------------
The best way to stay in touch for NEW prophetic updates and information is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
----------------------
Time is running out for mankind – even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not – just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.
The Bible is clear - only 1 in 1000 Christians is actually BORN AGAIN.
No Cross, No Death, No Judgment - No Crown of Eternal Life!!
FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOAD WHILE YOU CAN:
"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."
----------------------
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month [INCLUDED e-Books: "Frequency" #1 & #2]:
https://secureorderingcart.com/payments/pay/457ed9130030b7f12fd1ea72914b9f820478a721/1790/
------------------------
Source/Stewart Best's Website: www.LightGateBlogger.com
YouTube Channel: angelfall923
Visit Larry Taylor's Blog (FREQUENT updates): www.LarryWTaylor.org
------------------------
Other Stories Contributed by "Follows TheWay" on BeforeItsNews.com:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/690/234/bio.html
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