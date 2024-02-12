The Russian Army, using an Orlan Drone, Located and Destroyed a US supplied M777 Howitzer with an Artillery Strike near Artyomovsk - Ammunition cook-off indicates the Gun was Destroyed - part 1

The Russian Army, using an Orlan drone, located and destroyed a US supplied M777 howitzer with an artillery strike near Artyomovsk, the ammunition cook off indicates the gun was destroyed.
In addition to the 152-mm Krasnopol projectile and the Kh-38ML cruise missile, kamikaze drones of an unknown type began to fly in following the laser beam from the Orlan-30 UAV. It could be the Cube, or a new version of the Lancet.
The video shows the destruction of a Ukrainian Armed Forces firing point located at a low altitude.
PART 2 - Coming Up - In second video the crew of the Orlan-30 UAV uses a laser beam to direct a kamikaze drone to a target, in this case an enemy tank. Kupyansk direction.
