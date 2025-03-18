BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
JFK Files Coming Out Today, Trump Voids Biden's Pardons Signed Via Autopen
The Appearance
The Appearance
350 views • 1 month ago

MAILBAG SHOW * 3.18.2025


JFK FILES BEING RELEASED TODAY

https://www.independentsentinel.com/jfk-files-coming-today-they-hold-a-major-revelation/


TRUMP CLAIMS BIDEN PARDONS VOID, SIGNED WITH AUTOPEN

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-claims-biden-pardons-void-alleging-were-signed-via-autopen


SUPREME COURT CHIEF JUSTICE PUSHES BACK

https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/supreme-court/chief-justice-pushes-back-calls-impeach-judges-rule-trump-rcna196922


PANAMA EXPERT: U.S. INVASION OF PANAMA IMMINENT

https://www.infowars.com/posts/war-alert-top-panama-expert-predicts-the-us-invasion-of-panama-is-imminent


LEFTS' JUDICIAL INSURRECTION AGAINST TRUMP

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/03/must-read-lefts-judicial-insurrection-against-trump-is/


CHINA SUDDENLY BUILDING FLEET OF SPECIAL BARGES

https://www.navalnews.com/naval-news/2025/01/china-suddenly-building-fleet-of-special-barges-suitable-for-taiwan-landings/


FRENCH POLITICIANS DEMAND RETURN OF STATUE OF LIBERTY

https://news.meaww.com/karoline-leavitt-claps-back-at-french-politicians-demand-to-return-statue-of-liberty-absolutely-not


STARMER READY TO POUT BRITISH TROOPS IN UKRAINE

https://www.ukrinform.net/rubric-defense/3971555-starmer-ready-to-put-british-troops-in-ukraine-for-years-media.html


Augusto's Websites...

http://theappearance.com

http://theappearance.net


Augusto on Brighteon…

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/videos/all


Augusto on MediaFire...

https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance


Augusto on Rumble...

https://rumble.com/user/theappearance


Augusto on Bitchute...

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/


Contact Info:


Augusto Perez

POB 465

Live Oak, FL 32064


Larry Taylor

Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org

POB 317

Talihina, OK 74571-0317


Chuck Wilson

Email: [email protected]

irantrumpnewsdreamsshowchristianityprayerprophecypowereventsrequestscommentaryquestionsepsteincurrentvisionsanswerspanamapardonstestimoniesaugusto perezmailbagdeportationsautopenouttages
