FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 69:30-36, 20230107

FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 69:30-36

Sabbath 7th Day of the Week Prayer, 20230107

(by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ, USA)

O my Gracious, Merciful, Heavenly, Almighty, and Righteous Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name. Thank You for the Atoning Blood-Bought Exemption Rights and Salvation that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ granted me on Calvary’s Cross.

My Heavenly Father, because of Your Compassionate, Everlasting, Salvation, and Providential Blessings upon my life:

30 I will praise Your Glorious Name, JEHOVAH GOD with a song, and will magnify You with Thanksgiving.

31 This also shall please You, ELOHIM, LORD GOD better than an ox or bull, which has horns and hooves.

32 The humble shall see this and be glad; and those who seek You, EL-ELYON, the MOST HIGH GOD, their hearts shall live.

33 For You, JEHOVAH JIREH, the LORD GOD who PROVIDES hears the poor, and does not despise Your prisoners.

34 Heaven and earth shall praise You, the seas and everything that moves in them.

35 For You, my EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY will save Zion and rebuild the cities of Judah, that they may dwell there and possess it.

36 Also, the descendants of Your Saints shall inherit it, and those who love Your Name JEHOVAH TSIDKENU, the LORD GOD our RIGHTEOUSNESS shall dwell in it.

Thank You, JEHOVAH MEKADDESH, the LORD GOD our SANCTIFIER for Your daily Health, Life, and Mercy. Thank You for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Psalm 69:30-36, personalized, NKJV).

* * * *

SCRIPTURAL REMINDER:

As servant leaders, First Century Gospel Church is compassionately inspired by GOD's Holy Spirit to offer Scriptural advice and counsel to those who contact us about their questions, and to present their requests for prayer in humility to GOD's Throne of Grace and Mercy for answer and deliverance through the Power in the Blessed Name, Atoning Sacrifice, Blood-Bought Rights, and Righteousness of our LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Matthew 10:1, 28:19-20; Mark 11:22-24, 16:17-18; James 5:13-18).





* * * *