HAPPY THANKSGIVING! LOVE & GRATITUDE WITH MICHIKO HAYASHI & DR. MASARU EMOTO!

Hello Friends on this special Thanksgiving Day radio show, I interview Michiko Hayashi of the Emoto Peace Project and give Mr. Emoto’s messages on creating a better and happier world with love and gratitude www.emotopeaceproject.net Author of the famous book, “Messages from Water” Dr. Emoto found that if you send positive love and gratitude energies to water, it transforms the water into beautiful crystals. This same method can be used to create a better world! I hope you all can listen! Happy Thanksgiving! Ted, OTW Radio www.outofthisworldreadings.com www.tedmahr.com