Conservative Hopium Addiction, the fall of the conservative movement. Its a very dangerous drug, Hoeium. It allows you to believe what you are told instead of what you know to be true. It takes a demand for action and turns it into a hope for someone else to do your thinking. It is a paralyzing drug in that it turns reality on it's side and allows you to see what you wish to see, and not what you are actually seeing.Put down the Hopium! It is terribly addictive and takes more and more to achieve the same effect due to a persons tollerance! Believe your eyes, not what you are told!ThePodocasts can be found on Twitch at Koops1233 or on the Survival Circle Radio Network every Monday, Tuesday, and Friday night at 1900 central! Hope you can join us!DarksideofThePodocasts on Twitch