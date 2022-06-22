What Restaurants Should Reduce to Increase Profit #shorts

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇 https://www.youtube.com/embed/2Ye773Fk_NE Do you consider portion sizes when browsing for takeout? 🍱 In this video, sustainability expert, TEDx Speaker, and prior Mars One astronaut candidate Dr. Diane McGrath reveals something restaurants can do to contribute to reduce food waste and increase their profits! According to Dr. McGrath, a large percentage of food waste actually comes from takeaway meals that consumers weren’t able to fully consume. One solution to the issue that Dr. McGrath sees is for restaurants to reduce their portion size. Doing this can reduce the amount of food waste from consumers and INCREASE the profitability per dish served! 📈 Does Dr. McGrath’s suggestion seem like a win-win for restaurants and consumers and the environment? Let us know in the comments.