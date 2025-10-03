Flotilla crew: Ben Gvir appeared at the Ashdod military port last night, confronting kidnapped int'l peace activists, journalists, & members of the Global Sumud Flotilla

Israeli minister Itamar Ben Gvir appeared at the Ashdod military port last night, confronting kidnapped international peace activists, journalists, and members of the Global Sumud Flotilla.

He labeled them “terrorists” for attempting to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Adding:

Another flotilla is heading toward Gaza in an attempt to break Israel’s naval blockade.

The “Freedom Flotilla” coalition announced that the vessel Conscience departed Italy on Wednesday carrying around 100 activists, including medical workers and journalists. It joins eight other ships that left Italy nearly a week earlier.

Tracking data shows all nine vessels currently off the coast of Crete. Israeli forces are expected to intercept them if they approach Gaza.

In the past 24 hours, the Israeli navy intercepted 42 ships from the “Global Sumud” flotilla and detained about 470 activists.