X22 REPORT Ep. 2904b - FBI Can No Longer Protect the Biden's, Public Awareness Kills All Protections, DEFCon Ping
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2904b - Oct 20, 2022

FBI Can No Longer Protect the Biden’s, Public Awareness Kills All Protections, DEFCon PingThe [DS] is losing the ability to protect the players. Durham is chipping away at the muscle of the [DS] and exposing who it is. As the public learns who is protecting them it kills all protections. The people are hitting the precipice on all fronts, the [DS] is panicking, control has been lost. DEFCon tweeted Ping. Was this a warning that something is about to happen.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

censorshippoliticsbig techelection fraudx22 reportbiden admin

