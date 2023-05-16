Glenn makes a TERRIFYING artificial intelligence prediction

Glenn Beck
May 15, 2023
We MUST begin to ask ourselves vital questions about artificial intelligence before it infiltrates every sector of our society — if it hasn’t already. In this clip, Glenn makes a TERRIFYING prediction about AI and relationships that he believes will occur in the next 18 months: ‘It's going to happen.’ Plus, Glenn explains the one question we must ALL answer when it comes to artificial intelligence and its threat against humanity: ‘Does it matter?’
► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv
► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...
Connect with Glenn on Social Media:
http://twitter.com/glennbeck
http://instagram.com/glennbeck
http://facebook.com/glennbeck
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qf0qB04HkE4
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.