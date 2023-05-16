Create New Account
Glenn makes a TERRIFYING artificial intelligence prediction
Glenn Beck


May 15, 2023


We MUST begin to ask ourselves vital questions about artificial intelligence before it infiltrates every sector of our society — if it hasn’t already. In this clip, Glenn makes a TERRIFYING prediction about AI and relationships that he believes will occur in the next 18 months: ‘It's going to happen.’ Plus, Glenn explains the one question we must ALL answer when it comes to artificial intelligence and its threat against humanity: ‘Does it matter?’


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qf0qB04HkE4

