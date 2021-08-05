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Babylon is fallen: Vatican & Muslim leaders want 'peace and tolerance'
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81 views • August 05, 2021
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The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on August 5, 2021.
In the video clip, we see pope Francis meeting with Islamic leaders, whom are claiming they want peace and tolerance. When Francis became pope on March 13, 2013, the number of attacks against Christians has skyrocketed especially in 2014 and 2015: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Islamist_terrorist_attacks.
These so-called ecumenical meetings headed by the Vatican with their Islamic “brothers” are a front to portray themselves as working together for peace but in reality, they want the on-going destruction and murders of Christians which will lead up to a second martyrdom of Christians in Revelation 20:4.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown, on Sabbath morning as well as on Sabbath afternoon with the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SSRemnant.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
SSR MEDIA: https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
Biblical Seekers: https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
SSR Christian Music: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
SSR Music TV Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
Since it won’t be long before truth-providing Christian channels will be deleted by YouTube on their platform, I encourage you to visit my channel on the following platforms, which, for now, allow biblical truth to be shared with others:
Follower of Christ777 on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I2E8pd9uLeTM/
Follower of Christ777 on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/followerofchrist777
Follower of Christ777 on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Follower_of_Christ777:7
Follower of Christ777 on UGETube: https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Follower%20of%20Christ777
Follower of Christ777 on iConnectFX: https://iconnectfx.com/ERFx/Videos.aspx
The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on August 5, 2021.
In the video clip, we see pope Francis meeting with Islamic leaders, whom are claiming they want peace and tolerance. When Francis became pope on March 13, 2013, the number of attacks against Christians has skyrocketed especially in 2014 and 2015: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Islamist_terrorist_attacks.
These so-called ecumenical meetings headed by the Vatican with their Islamic “brothers” are a front to portray themselves as working together for peace but in reality, they want the on-going destruction and murders of Christians which will lead up to a second martyrdom of Christians in Revelation 20:4.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown, on Sabbath morning as well as on Sabbath afternoon with the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SSRemnant.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
SSR MEDIA: https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
Biblical Seekers: https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
SSR Christian Music: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
SSR Music TV Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
Since it won’t be long before truth-providing Christian channels will be deleted by YouTube on their platform, I encourage you to visit my channel on the following platforms, which, for now, allow biblical truth to be shared with others:
Follower of Christ777 on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I2E8pd9uLeTM/
Follower of Christ777 on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/followerofchrist777
Follower of Christ777 on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Follower_of_Christ777:7
Follower of Christ777 on UGETube: https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Follower%20of%20Christ777
Follower of Christ777 on iConnectFX: https://iconnectfx.com/ERFx/Videos.aspx
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