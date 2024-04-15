How Sexual Offenders Can Cause Dissociative Identity Disorder in Their Victims - Jon Uhler

Jon Uhler has spent more time working with prisoners in solitary confinement than any other therapist in the country. He has invaluable insight into why sexual offenders commit the crimes they do - and how deeply those crimes affect their victims. Jon is also the host of the podcast, Journey to Healing, and has treated both sex offenders and those who have been victimized by predators. He is additionally an expert on the chilling topics of Satanic Ritual Abuse (SRA) and the often ensuing dissociative identity disorder (DID), which has sometimes been called multiple personality disorder. Jon explains the decline that occurs in the mind of a predator who chooses to traumatize their victims, how those victims often suffer from DID as a result, and how they can find healing.









TAKEAWAYS





To understand DID you have to understand trauma, because that is where the problem starts





If children dissociate, they will inevitably dissociate as they grow up and are likely unaware that they are doing it





Extreme trauma and abuse can cause a child’s mind to “segment,” or fracture, which compartmentalizes different parts of their personality





Nature or nurture play a role in the creation of a psychopathic abuser, but it comes down to choosing to violate your conscience









