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[x22 Spotlight] PATEL PATRIOT - THE STAGE IS SET, IN THE END THE [DS] WILL CEASE TO EXIST
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205 views • October 15, 2021
[22 Spotlight] PATEL PATRIOT - THE STAGE IS SET, IN THE END THE [DS] WILL CEASE TO EXIST
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qxZpNZWTPay9/
Website: Devolution https://devolution.link
Substack https://patelpatriot.substack.com/
Telegram https://t.me/patelpatriot
Patel Patriot is the creator of the Devolution series. Patel begins discussing the playbook on how the [DS] was preparing to steal the election, they had 4 different scenarios. Trump decided to walk away which the [DS] never expected. We are now in the middle of continuity of government and Trump is acting like an advisor to the military. They caught all the information and Durham is ready to produce hard evidence of treason. Everything is prepped, the stage is set and in the end the [DS] will cease to exist.
Patel Patriot's "Devolution" - Part 1
https://odysee.com/@ReadingEpicThreads:3/Devolution---Part-1:9?r=9bUeuVzUB7o6w83uNaogyZqJVg1gGf5C
Read and share the substack article:
https://patelpatriot.substack.com/p/devolution?r=oa55u&;utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&utm_source=copy
Devolution - Part 9 The Military
https://patelpatriot.substack.com/p/devolution-part-9
____________
Devolution - Part 1 - by Patel Patriot
https://patelpatriot.substack.com/p/devolution
Devolution - Part 2 - by Patel Patriot
https://patelpatriot.substack.com/p/devolution-part-2
Devolution - Part 3 - by Patel Patriot
https://patelpatriot.substack.com/p/devolution-part-3
Devolution - Part 4 - by Patel Patriot
https://patelpatriot.substack.com/p/devolution-part-4
Devolution - Part 5 - by Patel Patriot
https://patelpatriot.substack.com/p/devolution-part-5
Devolution - Part 6 - Antifa & the Capitol Riot
https://patelpatriot.substack.com/p/devolution-part-6
Devolution - Part 7 - Foreign Interference
https://patelpatriot.substack.com/p/devolution-part-7
Devolution - Part 8 How & When
https://patelpatriot.substack.com/p/devolution-part-8
Devolution - Part 9 The Military
https://patelpatriot.substack.com/p/devolution-part-9
The Joint Chiefs
The Joint Chiefs of Staff is the body of the most senior uniformed leaders within the United States Department of Defense. Their primary function is to serve as advisers to the President of the United States, the Secretary of Defense, the Homeland Security Council and the National Security Council on military matters. The Joint Chiefs of Staff consists of a chairman (CJCS), a vice chairman (VJCS), and the service chiefs of the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, and the chief of the National Guard Bureau. Each of the individual service chiefs, outside their JCS obligations, work directly under the secretaries of their respective military departments, e.g. the secretary of the Army, the secretary of the Navy, and the secretary of the Air Force.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff are nowhere within the Chain of Command.
As part of their advisory role, the Joint Chiefs of Staff create what is called the Joint Doctrine:
The Joint Chiefs outline the Joint Doctrine through a series of Joint Publications (JP). These publications offer a trove of information which provide us an in-depth look at how the military operates. The first thing to point out from these JPs is the function and priorities of the DoD and the Military.
In Devolution - Part 6 & 8 I showed that the Military began actively surveilling the 2020 riots. This surveillance resulted in major push back from congress and the MSM.
June 3rd, 2020 - Letter To Department Of Defense Regarding Insurrection Act
June 9th, 2020 - Letter to FBI, NG, CBP, DEA on Government surveillance of protesters
July 15th, 2020 - Congress must seize this chance to help demilitarize law enforcement
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qxZpNZWTPay9/
Website: Devolution https://devolution.link
Substack https://patelpatriot.substack.com/
Telegram https://t.me/patelpatriot
Patel Patriot is the creator of the Devolution series. Patel begins discussing the playbook on how the [DS] was preparing to steal the election, they had 4 different scenarios. Trump decided to walk away which the [DS] never expected. We are now in the middle of continuity of government and Trump is acting like an advisor to the military. They caught all the information and Durham is ready to produce hard evidence of treason. Everything is prepped, the stage is set and in the end the [DS] will cease to exist.
Patel Patriot's "Devolution" - Part 1
https://odysee.com/@ReadingEpicThreads:3/Devolution---Part-1:9?r=9bUeuVzUB7o6w83uNaogyZqJVg1gGf5C
Read and share the substack article:
https://patelpatriot.substack.com/p/devolution?r=oa55u&;utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&utm_source=copy
Devolution - Part 9 The Military
https://patelpatriot.substack.com/p/devolution-part-9
____________
Devolution - Part 1 - by Patel Patriot
https://patelpatriot.substack.com/p/devolution
Devolution - Part 2 - by Patel Patriot
https://patelpatriot.substack.com/p/devolution-part-2
Devolution - Part 3 - by Patel Patriot
https://patelpatriot.substack.com/p/devolution-part-3
Devolution - Part 4 - by Patel Patriot
https://patelpatriot.substack.com/p/devolution-part-4
Devolution - Part 5 - by Patel Patriot
https://patelpatriot.substack.com/p/devolution-part-5
Devolution - Part 6 - Antifa & the Capitol Riot
https://patelpatriot.substack.com/p/devolution-part-6
Devolution - Part 7 - Foreign Interference
https://patelpatriot.substack.com/p/devolution-part-7
Devolution - Part 8 How & When
https://patelpatriot.substack.com/p/devolution-part-8
Devolution - Part 9 The Military
https://patelpatriot.substack.com/p/devolution-part-9
The Joint Chiefs
The Joint Chiefs of Staff is the body of the most senior uniformed leaders within the United States Department of Defense. Their primary function is to serve as advisers to the President of the United States, the Secretary of Defense, the Homeland Security Council and the National Security Council on military matters. The Joint Chiefs of Staff consists of a chairman (CJCS), a vice chairman (VJCS), and the service chiefs of the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, and the chief of the National Guard Bureau. Each of the individual service chiefs, outside their JCS obligations, work directly under the secretaries of their respective military departments, e.g. the secretary of the Army, the secretary of the Navy, and the secretary of the Air Force.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff are nowhere within the Chain of Command.
As part of their advisory role, the Joint Chiefs of Staff create what is called the Joint Doctrine:
The Joint Chiefs outline the Joint Doctrine through a series of Joint Publications (JP). These publications offer a trove of information which provide us an in-depth look at how the military operates. The first thing to point out from these JPs is the function and priorities of the DoD and the Military.
In Devolution - Part 6 & 8 I showed that the Military began actively surveilling the 2020 riots. This surveillance resulted in major push back from congress and the MSM.
June 3rd, 2020 - Letter To Department Of Defense Regarding Insurrection Act
June 9th, 2020 - Letter to FBI, NG, CBP, DEA on Government surveillance of protesters
July 15th, 2020 - Congress must seize this chance to help demilitarize law enforcement
Keywords
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