West Winging It...

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73 views • June 07, 2022
[Bidan]’s White House Is Officially Off The Rails
* His decline hasn’t exactly been a secret.
* He’s angry that no one likes him?
* We need more Joe out there!
* Is it really wise for him to ramp up activity?
* This is why Obama didn’t think he should run.
* KJP may be worse than Joe at communicating.
* Are you missing President Trump yet?
Joe’s Plan Seems To Be The Following:
* Keep the border wide open.
* Hurt the suburbs and rural areas with high energy costs.
* Ensure that America produces nothing really essential.
* Encourage a lot of people to stay at home.
* Hope that China ships us all the goods we need.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 6 June 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6307390203112
* His decline hasn’t exactly been a secret.
* He’s angry that no one likes him?
* We need more Joe out there!
* Is it really wise for him to ramp up activity?
* This is why Obama didn’t think he should run.
* KJP may be worse than Joe at communicating.
* Are you missing President Trump yet?
Joe’s Plan Seems To Be The Following:
* Keep the border wide open.
* Hurt the suburbs and rural areas with high energy costs.
* Ensure that America produces nothing really essential.
* Encourage a lot of people to stay at home.
* Hope that China ships us all the goods we need.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 6 June 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6307390203112
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