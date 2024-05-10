Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Cinnamon Queen Chickens #chickens #chickensound #peace #frequencyhealing w/528 Hz tuning #528hz
channel image
TheLivingARTs
20 Subscribers
56 views
Published Yesterday

Be "serenaded" by our chickens and enjoy the healing tones of my 528 Hz tuning fork as you watch our chickens enjoying their time in the yard while we tried to rat proof the chicken run.

This short is made from excerpts of our "Our Chickens" video.

For more information see our blog https://thelivingarts.xyz/rats-in-the-chicken-coop.

Keywords
chickensgardenchicken coopbackyard husbandrychicken run

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket