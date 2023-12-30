Create New Account
Geoengineering - was gibt es dazu im Mainstream?
Dr. Heidi Wichmann
Das Geoengineering schon seit Jahren eingesetzt wird, ist auch in den Mainstreammedien zu finden. Ob Bloomberg, Stern oder gar die "Deutsche Apothekerzeitung", bereits vor Jahren wurden hier Artikel zu dessen Einsatz und deren möglichen Nebeneffekte veröffentlicht.

Auszug aus dem Vortrag: Die Verbindung von Natur und Gesundheit - Dr. Heidi Wichmann

Referenzen/Folien als download: https://dieter-broers-science.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/Interconnection-Nature-Health-Okt-23.pdf


healthchemtrailsclimate changegeoengineeringnature

