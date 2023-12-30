Geoengineering - was gibt es dazu im Mainstream?

Das Geoengineering schon seit Jahren eingesetzt wird, ist auch in den Mainstreammedien zu finden. Ob Bloomberg, Stern oder gar die "Deutsche Apothekerzeitung", bereits vor Jahren wurden hier Artikel zu dessen Einsatz und deren möglichen Nebeneffekte veröffentlicht.
Auszug aus dem Vortrag: Die Verbindung von Natur und Gesundheit - Dr. Heidi Wichmann
Referenzen/Folien als download: https://dieter-broers-science.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/Interconnection-Nature-Health-Okt-23.pdf
