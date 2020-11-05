© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stop The Steal
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
84 views • November 05, 2020
Looks like Trump is going to bust lots of people for election fraud. He saw this coming, and wisely set-up a secret sting operation using unreproducible, fully-traceable, block-chain encoded watermarks on each of the ballots in order to reveal the type of fraud that's going on right now. Brilliant move! I learned this upon listening to an interview with former CIA agent Steve Pieczenik on the War Room with Owen Shroyer, because they are part of the Chi-Com Coup D'etat attempt that we're now witnessing.
http://banned.video/channel/war-room-with-owen-shroyer
Twitter Hashtags
#stopthesteal #StopTheSteal
http://banned.video/channel/war-room-with-owen-shroyer
Twitter Hashtags
#stopthesteal #StopTheSteal
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.