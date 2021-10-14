Airline Pilot Urges People To Unite To Take Back Their Medical Freedom

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10/12/2021 Airline Pilot Sean Walker, who published a video against the vaccine mandate, is interviewed by Fox News. He says medical freedom is more important than his career and he urges people whose medical freedom is taken away to join together and push back. Because no one will escape the dictatorship and all industries beyond airlines will be affected.