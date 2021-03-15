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SCIENCE, NOT COMPLIANCE
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10 views • March 15, 2021
Just remember this; we know thousands are dying or being crippled for life from the vaccine, throughout the world. You don't know what's in it and you can't undo it. Intelligent people are researching. EXPERTS all over the world are warning people. research links; https://www.mediafire.com/file/lq1h54n1wypfyay/COVID__AND_VACCINE_LINKS_WHAT_MSM_WON.docx/file
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