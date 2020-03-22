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My Saliva Slide
The Black Jester
The Black Jester
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1 view • March 22, 2020
A new experiment, I good a bit with a Microscope 8x 10x 40x.
This is my saliva, a new thing. In time people are so freaked by microbes, why not.
Oh, didn't think much about the sound options yet, so mute it.
Still waiting on some stains.

Might also be on Your Truth https://trends.gab.com/item/5df3052c9d78d445de1753a8, Bitchute https://trends.gab.com/item/5dcee928968379556d57515f, Youtube https://trends.gab.com/item/5dba6d85ce87d628bc597c68 also
Flote https://flote.app/TheBlackJester, and Lbry https://trends.gab.com/item/5dcee9fb968379556d575288, Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/watch?playlistId=2a0aa924-b303-4811-a4a6-7cb41c24b4c8&index=1. Twitter: @gzlfb / @haveabj (IG as well) Gab.com, Orbys.net, unsilencedvoice.com, and Minds.com: @TheBlackJester and My fb page https://www.facebook.com/theofficialblackjester/. Thinkspot: https://www.ts.today/user_feed?user_id=24225

Paypal https://www.paypal.me/theblackjester. If you still bother with them https://www.patreon.com/theblackjester or SS: https://www.subscribestar.com/theblackjester. Get Swag: https://teespring.com/stores/theblackjester http://www.majorwhorefarer.com/ - https://www.cafepress.com/majorwhorefarer

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