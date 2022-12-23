Cannabis' B2B Marketplace

James Yi, CEO and Founder, of Leaf Trade had previously helped launch several dispensaries in the early stages of Illinois’ legal market
Leaf Trade provides a fully compliant B2B marketplace connecting licensed wholesalers of cannabis products to dispensaries in regulated markets.
Retail dispensaries experience all of their shopping on a single, legally compliant B2B marketplace.
Cultivators and processors can manage the status of incoming orders and collaboratively streamline the fulfillment of the orders by using Leaf Trade’s enterprise tools.
Episode 1091 The #TalkingHedge talks to James Yi , Founder/CEO @Leaf_Trade on the inefficiencies of the supply chain that Leaf Trade aims to correct...
https://youtu.be/cKSWb7bmfRQ
