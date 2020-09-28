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The Incarnation
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21 views • September 28, 2020
The whole universe declares that Jesus is the incarnate Son of God. But those who boast most loudly that Jesus is the Son of God, often show little interest in the truth about Jesus, as revealed in his teachings. Do you believe in the Incarnation? Then don't get distracted from the Truth that is revealed in the real message of Jesus Christ. If you believe he is God in human form, then show it by the way you live.
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